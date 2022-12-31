Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Barbara Walters

With a legendary career that took off around the time of JFK's assassination in 1963 until her final appearance as a co-host of "The View" in 2014, Barbara Walters rubbed shoulders with some of Hollywood's most elite. As such, following Walters' death at the age of 93, comments from Hollywood are pouring in.

Several famous female voices in Hollywood quickly took to Twitter after the tragic news broke. One of the most notable names in Hollywood to react to Walters' death is Oprah Winfrey. The media mogul took to Instagram, saying, "Without Barbara Walters there wouldn't have been me—nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer," she penned. "I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time." Academy Award-winning actress Marlee Matlin also chimed in, tweeting, "Remarkable. Fearless. Assured and laser focused in her interviews, she broke through every barrier, paving the way for every woman journalist who followed." Hugh Jackman also gave Walters high praise for throwing some of the "most memorable dinner parties" he had ever attended, while Alyssa Milano thanked the reporter for "helping" her "find" her "voice".

Although these tributes are poignant, nothing can compare to the love shared by Walters' former "View" cohosts.