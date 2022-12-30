The Heartbreaking Death Of Barbara Walters

Barbara Walters, renowned broadcast journalist, died at 93 on December 30, ABC News reported. She's survived by her daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, who Walters adopted at birth with her second husband, Lee Guber. Known for her hard-hitting interviews with all kinds of legendary politicians and celebrities, Walters retired from being on-air in 2014 (via CNN), and she didn't appear in public much after 2016, according to PopCulture.

Walters left quite the legacy in the industry, noting during her acceptance speech for her Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, "I have been blessed with a life I never expected, and helping me up the steps of the ladder over the years have been hundreds of people," per ABC News.

In honor of this trailblazing woman, we are taking a look back at her life and groundbreaking work over the years.