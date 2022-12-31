What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years

Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.

In 2014, the journalistic juggernaut retired from her position at "The View," only going on to make a handful of special TV appearances following her exit. Per Page Six, her final year at "The View" was plagued with multiple personal challenges leading to her leaving her career behind. In a short span of time, she not only suffered a fall but also contracted chicken pox, something that could have fatal implications for someone her age.

A retirement that was supposed to feature the newscaster basking in the glow of her legacy turned into a lonely, isolating nightmare (via YourTango). It was not a fairytale send-off. Instead, Walters faded into obscurity, mostly disappearing for the remainder of her life. Her last public appearance came in 2016, two years after her departure from the highly-rated panel series that she started.