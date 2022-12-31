What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years
Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
In 2014, the journalistic juggernaut retired from her position at "The View," only going on to make a handful of special TV appearances following her exit. Per Page Six, her final year at "The View" was plagued with multiple personal challenges leading to her leaving her career behind. In a short span of time, she not only suffered a fall but also contracted chicken pox, something that could have fatal implications for someone her age.
A retirement that was supposed to feature the newscaster basking in the glow of her legacy turned into a lonely, isolating nightmare (via YourTango). It was not a fairytale send-off. Instead, Walters faded into obscurity, mostly disappearing for the remainder of her life. Her last public appearance came in 2016, two years after her departure from the highly-rated panel series that she started.
Barbara's dementia forced her to isolate from the outside world
The final years (and days) of Barbara Walters' life were reportedly vastly different from what people might have expected from the powerhouse they witnessed on camera for decades. According to Radar Online, Walters was suffering from advanced dementia, giving a plausible reason behind her entirely disappearing from the public eye nearly six years before her death. Sources allege that most of Walters' days were spent laying in bed, being almost wholly unaware of what was going on around her.
Walter's memory loss was reportedly severe enough to prevent her from recognizing fellow "View" host Whoopi Goldberg when she came to visit. The last photograph of Walters was taken in 2016, and she was never seen outside of the confines of her New York City apartment in the years following. Per The New York Post, Walters' final years saw her "in a tragic prison of pain."
However, despite widespread reporting regarding her health, a public statement confirming her diagnosis was never issued, leaving fans of Walters to speculate on what was true and what wasn't regarding her health. The one thing that is for sure is that Walters' final years were spent alone, away from the outside world — a stark contrast to the vibrant and talkative television personality whose life never featured a dull moment.