Embellished Tights Won't Make You Sacrifice Warmth For Style This Winter

While sheer black tights are a must-have for every wardrobe, colorful, embellished tights are adorning fashionable legs with increasing frequency. A cool pair of tights can completely change the look of your outfit by introducing color-blocking or an unexpected pattern that adds originality and uniqueness.

Tights — also known as pantyhose — were originally made after a man named Allen E. Grant created a prototype for his pregnant wife, who was uncomfortable in the excess of undergarments women were expected to wear in the mid-20th century (via Time). As tights hit the market in the '60s, so miniskirts stunned the streets, and set the tone for a new generation of fashion, one defined by freedom. The Mod look of the '60s, in particular, which is often credited to British designer Mary Quant, places an emphasis on vibrant and unique tights.

Celebrities all over the globe have been taking bright tights for a spin for years, including Aubrey Plaza, Rita Ora, and Carly Rae Jepsen. Now, tights even feature embellishments such as rhinestones, rosettes, and pearls. And on-trend aesthetics such as coquette and ballet core include tights as an essential item in their repertoires. So if you're looking to refresh your tights collection, here is some inspiration.