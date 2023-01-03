Kellyanne Conway Claims Donald Trump Fears Only One Person

During the January 6 committee's final summer hearing, the group sought to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump played a key role in the deadly events of that day and, moreover, that he sat by and watched as the violence escalated, per Axios. Following testimony from high-ranking White House officials and submissions from his own Twitter feed, the committee showcased how Trump refused to take any action on the day, and even encouraged his supporters.

The former president's allies were shocked by Trump's lack of a response, but it seemed as though none of them could do anything to stop the headstrong politician — or so they claimed anyway. Now, though, it appears someone could have. The committee has released tons of interview transcripts to the public, and the results of their findings are staggering to say the very least, as CNN reports. Kellyanne Conway, in particular, had plenty to say about her part in the Capitol riot.

Although Melania and Donald Trump's marriage continues to be a major point of discussion for fans and haters alike, if Conway is to be believed, despite what it might seem like on the outside, the former first lady has way more control over her husband. In fact, if anyone was going to pull him back from the brink on January 6, it was Melania.