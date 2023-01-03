The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On Bill And Sheila's Controversial Romance

When villainess Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and the ruthless Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) seemingly joined forces in a recent episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful," fans were caught completely by surprise. Not that long ago, Bill had been rejected by both Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom). His son, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), noticed Bill was retreating back into the darkness, even donning his sword necklace (via Celeb Dirty Laundry).

When last we saw Sheila, meanwhile, she was hiding out at Deacon Sharpe's (Sean Kanan) place, where they enjoyed a brief, but twisted romance. With the law on her tail, Sheila fled, but she made the mistake of going to Il Giardino's restaurant where Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) recognized her, even with a disguise (via Soaps Spoilers). Pursued by the police, Sheila made her way to Steffy and Finn Finnegan's (Tanner Novlan) home.

Unfortunately, despite attempting to appeal to them, Steffy and Finn wanted to turn Sheila in. Then, Bill showed up and threatened that if they did so, he would tell the authorities that Steffy's mom, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), shot him years prior. It seems that Sheila and Bill are suddenly madly in love and he's protecting her, according to Soap Dirt. Likewise, Soaps.com speculates that whenever Sheila was sneaking out of Deacon's place, she was secretly seeing Bill. Social media is also rampant with wild fan conjecture about the unlikely pairing.