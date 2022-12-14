The Bold And The Beautiful's Spencer Family Tree Explained

For most of its more than three-decade run, "The Bold and the Beautiful" has focused on two particular families: the Forresters and the Logans. However, throughout the show's history, several other families have played a prominent role in the storylines. The Spectras, the Avants, the Buckinghams, and the Marones are four prime examples. Another family that has managed to stand the test of time alongside the two main families is the Spencers.

These days, Bill Spencer Jr. (Don Diamont) leads the Spencer family, with his two sons, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), both prominent players. Typically, the Spencer family has found themselves intertwined in business and in love with the Logans and the Forresters. One thing about the Spencers that's for certain is that they won't stop until they get what they want. It's unclear whether the younger children in the Spencer family tree have the same determination as their adult counterparts, but it's likely they do.

Since their introduction on "Bold," the Spencer family has grown by leaps and bounds. There are more members of the family on the canvas now than ever before. However, there wouldn't be any Spencers or their messy drama if one man didn't start it all. At the very top of the Spencer family tree is Bill Spencer Sr., a titan of business.