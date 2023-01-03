Fans Tell The List Their Least Favorite Firefly Lane Character - Exclusive Survey

When Netflix announced it would be adapting the popular novel "Firefly Lane" by best-selling author Kristin Hannah (start with this book if you've never read any of her work), fans were beyond excited. The story centers around the characters Tully and Kate, who meet when they are teenagers, and follows the ups and downs of their friendship through three decades.

Season one of the series premiered in February 2021, and debuted at number one in the Nielsen ratings, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with viewers watching 1.31 billion minutes of the show. In comparison, "Bridgerton" only had 659 million minutes during the same time period. Season 2 of "Firefly Lane was split into two parts, with part one released in December 2022, and part two in June 2023.

In addition to Tully and Kate, the cast of characters includes lovers, husbands, mothers, brothers, and children — as life usually does. Author Hannah herself shared with Netflix Tudum, "A large part of this season is not from the book — it's other characters, other storylines, other things going on." And, as fans of the show shared with The List in an exclusive survey, you definitely have opinions on those characters.