General Hospital Alum Jonathan Jackson Marks Special Milestone With Teen Daughter

Jonathan Jackson first gained fame playing Lucky Spencer on "General Hospital" from 1993 to 1999, and then recurred from 2009 to 2011, according to Soap Central. But one of his biggest passions is music, where his talents of singing, guitar playing, and songwriting shine brightly. His band Enation's song "Feel This" was an iTunes top 10 hit in 2009, per The Columbian.

After his stint on "GH," Jackson moved on to the TV series "Nashville," taking his passion for music with him, where he not only acted but was able to demonstrate his musical talent. That role got him a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2016. In an interview with The Boot, Jackson explained that in his six years on Nashville, he and his castmates shared quite a few life changes both on and off the screen. The experience has helped hone his acting and musical talent, as well as learning how to keep his creativity fresh.

Jackson's love for music is one that he shares with his daughter, as he recently showed on social media.