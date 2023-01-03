General Hospital Alum Jonathan Jackson Marks Special Milestone With Teen Daughter
Jonathan Jackson first gained fame playing Lucky Spencer on "General Hospital" from 1993 to 1999, and then recurred from 2009 to 2011, according to Soap Central. But one of his biggest passions is music, where his talents of singing, guitar playing, and songwriting shine brightly. His band Enation's song "Feel This" was an iTunes top 10 hit in 2009, per The Columbian.
After his stint on "GH," Jackson moved on to the TV series "Nashville," taking his passion for music with him, where he not only acted but was able to demonstrate his musical talent. That role got him a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2016. In an interview with The Boot, Jackson explained that in his six years on Nashville, he and his castmates shared quite a few life changes both on and off the screen. The experience has helped hone his acting and musical talent, as well as learning how to keep his creativity fresh.
Jackson's love for music is one that he shares with his daughter, as he recently showed on social media.
Jonathan Jackson's daughter makes her musical debut
Recently, former "Nashville" star Jonathan Jackson, his brother Richard Lee Jackson, and his daughter, Adora, performed with the duo Bowen and Young. Clare Bowen played Scarlett O'Connor on "Nashville," and Brandon Robert Young is her husband. The two met when he was a last minute replacement for her previous partner, per Facebook. On Instagram, Jackson posted several pictures and a video of their recent performance at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee. He wrote, "What a beautiful night @bluebirdcafetn. My daughter Adora sang with me and made her Bluebird debut with my brother @rljackson529 on percussion. Such an honor to share the night with my friends @bowenyoungofficial who are stunning people and artists."
The fans were pleased to see Jackson and company's performance, with one responding, "It's so wonderful that you all get together and perform from time to time. Nashville was such a great show but seeing those relationships continue off-screen is just amazing." Illustrating the international appeal of "Nashville," a U.K. fan replied, "I love this. A bit late to the party, but I have just finished binge watching Nashville as we are coming from the UK next October to do a road trip starting in Nashville and I absolutely cannot wait for the trip."
A fan hilariously pointed out what many think when they see Jonathan and Adora together, saying, "Dude just doesn't age. He could be her older brother, lol."