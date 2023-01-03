Fans Are Outraged Over Latest Celine Dion Snub

Céline Dion was destined to be a star, beginning her musical journey at the age of 5 with the help of her musical family (via Britannica). Discovered by René Angélil at the age of 12, she released her first English album in the '90s and the rest is history.

Her career especially took off when she performed "My Heart Will Go On" for James Cameron's beloved 1997 film, "Titanic" (per Mental Floss). Cameron using this song was a surprise, but it paid off for both the director and the singer. By 1998, the song broke records on the charts, reaching the highest number of listeners via radio in history at the time.

Dion's career has not only survived the test of time, it has thrived. While she took a short break from her career to focus on her family with her manager-turned-husband, Angélil, she quickly bounced back into the public eye with her legendary residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, which started in 2003.

With such an illustrious career and a talent that doesn't quit, for many, Dion ranks high on lists of the best singers in history. However, fans were shocked and angered to see she was left out of a popular publication's latest ranking.