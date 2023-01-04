Pastor Cal Of Married At First Sight On How The Show Has Evolved - Exclusive Interview

Conventional thinking says that building a relationship that could withstand marriage takes luck and time, but "Married at First Sight" turns this on its head. You are a relationship expert, so what attracted you to the concept for the show?

What was attractive to me was the fact that the focus of the show is on creating permanent marriages. That's always been an attraction. It was interesting because when I was first asked about the show, that was one thing that I had told [executive producer] Chris Coelen. We had a very open discussion about it. I asked him, "How do you feel about marriage?"

I give him so much credit because he says, "I really believe in marriage." At that point, he had been married 13 years, and he says, "No, I want to see couples married." I said, "Great, then let's do it. Because if you're doing it for sensationalism, then I don't want to be a part of it. But if your goal is to create solid marriages and to give them tools where they can sustain those marriages, then I'm all for it."

You've been involved with "Married at First Sight" for several seasons now. Have you learned anything new about relationship dynamics from your time on the show?

Oh gosh, yes. I've learned that people ... Sometimes we have to manage our expectations or normalize expectations, because everyone has these great expectations of what they think they want in a marriage. But when the rubber hits the road, they often find that what they need is different, sometimes, from what they want. What we've endeavored to do on the show is to give people mostly what they need, and it's a lot of what they want.

Everybody wants to be attracted to their partners, so we're going to try to do that. It's been a very eye-opening experience because we are matching people based on their values and based on their compatible beliefs and the overall principles that they live their lives by as opposed to just who looks good. It's taught me a lot about what marriage actually takes to survive.