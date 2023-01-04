Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).

Plenty of royal watchers take issue with Harry continuing to speak out so publicly about his experience. As one reasoned, "If it's a no, give up your title and move on. Many are getting tired of the whining." They echoed the feelings of commentators such as Piers Morgan, who believes both the prince and his wife, Meghan Markle, should just shut up and get on with their lives at this point. The firebrand TV personality courted major controversy when he attacked the couple once again.

Per Express, during a recent appearance on TalkTV, Morgan asserted that if Meghan and Harry decide to attend King Charles III's upcoming coronation, it will be purely for their own financial gain. Another commentator who has no sympathy for them is a former spokesperson for Mohamed Al-Fayed, the father of Princess Diana's lover Dodi Fayed. As far as he's concerned, Harry has simply gone too far.