This Is When You Can Finally Read Prince Harry's New Memoir 'Spare'
The New York Times just broke some major news about Prince Harry's memoir, revealing that the title of the Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated book is "Spare." It seemingly alludes to the phrase "the heir and the spare," used in reference to Prince William, heir to the throne, and Harry, the second son, who is much further down the line of succession.
In 2021, The New York Times reported a multi-book deal between Harry and Penguin Random House. It seems that King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort may have more to worry about than Season 5 of "The Crown."
Literary agent Matt Latimer weighed in on the book: "Is his goal to enhance his celebrity with a certain sector of the public, or is it to repair the rift with his family? Those are competing goals to some extent, and it's hard to do both."
Royal expert Valentine Low was more dramatic. "Don't forget, the British royal family is there by consent. They need to earn and keep the respect of the British public," the royal author told the Times. "If that is ever damaged in a fundamental and permanent way, that could be very serious."
And now we know the date that Harry's memoir will publish.
Prince Harry's memoir Spare drops January 10
We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.— Random House Group (@randomhouse) October 27, 2022
SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/L0I4CT4flH pic.twitter.com/iqdBjBwkWE
Random House tweeted that "Spare," Prince Harry's memoir, drops on Jan. 10, 2023. The publisher's confirmation came after The New York Times story broke on Oct. 27. The book by the Duke of Sussex even has the website PrinceHarryMemoir.com, and many fans are pre-ordering "Spare" and counting the days until it's out.
But royal insiders at Buckingham Palace aren't as excited. King Charles might not allow Harry and Meghan Markle at his coronation if the book is mean to Camilla, and Prince William has told the media he can't forgive Harry for stepping down.
Unlike some royal insiders, fans of Harry and Meghan are happy about the book news. One royal fan tweeted: "that is what i call a *chefs kiss* title." Another tweeted: "finally Good King Harry gonna tell as it is." Another royal fan wrote: "Every single royal knows that cover pic is staring right at them."
After the news broke, the Daily Mail reported that attorneys for the royal family "are expected to be on standby to read the book when it comes out." Won't we all?