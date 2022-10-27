This Is When You Can Finally Read Prince Harry's New Memoir 'Spare'

The New York Times just broke some major news about Prince Harry's memoir, revealing that the title of the Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated book is "Spare." It seemingly alludes to the phrase "the heir and the spare," used in reference to Prince William, heir to the throne, and Harry, the second son, who is much further down the line of succession.

In 2021, The New York Times reported a multi-book deal between Harry and Penguin Random House. It seems that King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort may have more to worry about than Season 5 of "The Crown."

Literary agent Matt Latimer weighed in on the book: "Is his goal to enhance his celebrity with a certain sector of the public, or is it to repair the rift with his family? Those are competing goals to some extent, and it's hard to do both."

Royal expert Valentine Low was more dramatic. "Don't forget, the British royal family is there by consent. They need to earn and keep the respect of the British public," the royal author told the Times. "If that is ever damaged in a fundamental and permanent way, that could be very serious."

And now we know the date that Harry's memoir will publish.