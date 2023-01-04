Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter Blasts Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

There were plenty of surprising revelations from Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries to unpack after the debut, and consequently, there's been a wide array of reactions from the public. In the wake of the never-before-seen moments Harry and Meghan shared during "Harry & Meghan," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a new, very different documentary. As much as the subject matter of their new documentary, "Live to Lead," may differ from that of "Harry and Meghan," it's shaping up to be equally controversial. According to Netflix, the royal couple's newest documentary, which debuted on December 31, has seven parts, each of which focuses on one leader who has dedicated their life to making change.

The documentary was co-produced by The Mandela Foundation, per The Telegraph. Prince Harry was quick to quote Mandela, as well as using his foundation's relationship to the project to bring in not only viewers but also interviewees. Among the controversy surrounding the Duke and Duchess' Netflix projects is criticism from Ndileka Mandela, Nelson Mandela's granddaughter (via The Telegraph). It seems that Ndileka is not too pleased about her grandfather being used as an attention-grab, and she's not afraid to air out her feelings.