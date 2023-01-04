What The FDA's Recent Regulations Could Mean For Reproductive Freedoms

In June 2022, the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that previously granted people the right to an abortion, set by the right to privacy that is implied in the 14th amendment.

The overturning of the law led not only to outrage, but also to concern about the next steps for pregnant people who were in crisis. Demand for contraception went up, with some providers seeing a 300% increase in prescription requests, per CNN. The urge for contraception didn't just affect condoms, emergency pills, and implants, but abortion pills as well.

The search for abortion pills became rampant after the decision. This came as no surprise, seeing that Justice Clarence Thomas believed that the court should also review its former decision on the right to contraception (via Politico). With the case still overturned and pressure mounting, the FDA is taking action, working to make abortion pills more accessible.