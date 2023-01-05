Britt's Heartbreaking Death On General Hospital Leaves Fans Stunned And Saddened

The turbulent life of Dr. Britt Westbourne on "General Hospital" has created many engrossing storylines for her portrayer, Kelly Thiebaud. According to Soap Central, although plotting and scheming at first, Britt has had quite the evolution. While not exactly a pillar of the Port Charles community, Britt definitely turned her life around. She managed to make one friend in Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) and even helped mafia hitman Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) attempt to take down drug lord Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober).

Per Soaps in Depth, Britt had Huntington's disease — Thiebaud helped raise funds for the deadly disease in honor of her character — and the affliction started worsening. She decided to throw herself a birthday party on a ship called the Haunted Star, so she could say goodbye to all her friends and co-workers. Her plan was to quietly leave town when no one was looking. However, Britt changed her mind at the last minute, but before returning, she witnessed Josslyn Jacks being attacked by the notorious Hook killer on the docks. Britt intervened, telling Josslyn to run. The melee got worse as the Hook pinned Britt to the wall, and it looked like the end until mobster Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) shot at the killer, driving the assailant off (via Michael Fairman TV). After talking to the police, a weary Britt returned to the Haunted Star where she began to falter.

Britt had a scratch on her chest from the poison-laced hook and realized it was too late to seek help.