The Harsh Title Prince Harry Gives Prince William In Spare Memoir

Part of the process that many celebrities go through when they have a big project coming up is to do interviews to help promote that project. And Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is basically a celebrity. Born as third in line for the British throne, Prince Harry grew up in the spotlight as a member of the royal family, but apparently also in the shadow of his older brother Prince William, who was and is the most likely heir to the throne.

In his time growing up, Prince Harry was the spare to Prince William's position as the heir, and he used that moniker for the title of his upcoming memoir. "Spare" will be coming out on January 10, and Prince Harry has started promoting the book. And it doesn't sound like it shines a very nice light on members of the royal family, though there's one bombshell that Prince Harry will likely keep out of the book. While doing interviews about his upcoming memoir, Prince Harry talked with Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America," and in a preview of the full interview, we find out how Prince Harry refers to his brother. And it's not so nice.