Prince Harry Has Choice Feelings About Meghan Markle's Steamy Scenes On Suits

Before the world knew Meghan Markle as the Duchess of Sussex, she worked as an actor. She'd had brief appearances on a variety of shows, including "Castle," "90210," and "CSI: Miami." She hasn't spoken much about those roles, but Meghan did bring up her time working on "Deal or No Deal" in the mid-2000s as a briefcase girl, or suitcase model, on her podcast Archetypes. In it, she said that she felt valued there only for what she looked like. Meghan's comments about her time on "Deal or No Deal" resulted in some backlash.

A few years after her time on "Deal or No Deal," Meghan started working as Rachel Zane on the TV show "Suits," for which she was best known before becoming a royal. She was on the show for seven of its nine seasons. Her final episode on "Suits" centered on her character's wedding to Mike Ross, per the Los Angeles Times. It aired on April 25, 2018, and Meghan's real-life wedding to Prince Harry was less than a month later. In her time on the show, Meghan had a number of racy scenes, and Prince Harry has indeed watched them — and he has some thoughts.