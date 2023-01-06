Prince Harry Explains Heartbreaking Reason He Visited Location Of Princess Diana's Death

Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" is finally coming out on January 10, but excerpts from the book have been shared by The Guardian, which received an advance copy despite the publisher's "stringent pre-launch security." While the Duke of Sussex reportedly shares numerous revelations about the royal family in the book, his love for his late mother, Princess Diana, is also heavily discussed.

Harry was only 12 when his mom died following a car crash in Paris, in 1997, but the loss has greatly impacted the prince throughout his life. In 2017, Harry opened up to The Telegraph about how he eventually sought counseling to figure out his grief, admitting, "My way with dealing with it was sticking my head in the sand, refusing to think about my mom, because why would that help?"

Harry continued, "It was 20 years of not thinking about it and then two years of total chaos. I couldn't put my finger on it. I just didn't know what was wrong with me." In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex reveals even more about the inner turmoil he experienced as a young man following his mother's death.