Prince Harry Recalls How King Charles Fell Short Emotionally After Diana's Death

One of the most damning indictments of his father's behavior in "Spare" occurs when Prince Harry reveals that King Charles III neglected to hug him following his mother's death. Page Six reports that Harry argues, "He wasn't great at showing emotions under normal circumstances, how could he be expected to show them in such a crisis?" However, "His hand did fall once more on my knee and he said, 'It's going to be OK.' That was quite a lot for him. Fatherly, hopeful, kind. And so very untrue."

The royal defector also takes issue with how his father told him about Princess Diana's fate, noting Charles phrased it in such a way that it seemed she'd simply been in an accident and might recover. The king also went into detail about her various injuries, almost as though he was trying to wrap his head around what was going on in real-time. To this day, Harry can remember his father's exact words on that terrible day.

The prince's relationship with Charles has been tested in recent years. In fact, it remains to be seen whether Harry and his wife will even attend the king's coronation. Insiders clarified to The Telegraph that Charles "loves both of his sons" equally and continues to hope for a reconciliation. The Daily Mail confirmed he does plan to invite the Sussexes to the event, but it remains to be seen whether they'll accept.