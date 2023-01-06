M.A.C. Cosmetics Is Finally Making The Move Into Skincare

At this point, it would be virtually impossible to count just how many makeup brands exist in today's beauty market. It can often feel as though a new brand is being launched on a daily basis. Some flop, some earn holy grail status, but the revolving door continues spinning.

When it comes to makeup, it's definitely impressive to note how one of the brands that started it all remains a household name and go-to for many: M.A.C. Cosmetics. Who could forget the chokehold that M.A.C.'s Fix+ Spray had (and still has) on us or how many jars of the Pro Longwear Paint Pot in Soft Ochre we worked through? No matter how many new makeup brands emerge, it's hard for them to quite reach the tried-and-true status of M.A.C.

The brand has managed to maintain relevancy as it continues to launch collaborations centered on celebrities, new movies, or pop culture trends. M.A.C. even launched a Whitney Houston collection in celebration of the new movie about the late singer.

Now, the brand is shocking fans with its latest news: It's branching into skincare.