Everything You Need To Know About MAC's Whitney Houston Collection

Whitney Houston has made a huge impact on pop culture, but it's not just her beautiful voice and insane talent that have inspired others — it was her look as well. According to US Magazine, Houston was known for her signature smokey eye and her bold makeup looks on and off the stage. Her style has lived on beyond her passing, and makeup lovers and Whitney lovers alike have been trying to recreate her look for themselves — and now they can.

The new MAC Whitney Houston collection is everything fans could want from a makeup line. According to Allure, MAC worked closely with Houston's estate, specifically her sister and longtime manager, to ensure that each piece of the collection was true to Houston. Many of the products include the word "Nippy," which is Houston's childhood nickname, giving it an even more personal feel. But MAC and the Houston estate did not stop there — MAC is making a $25,000 donation to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Houston's honor, ensuring that this new collection not only helps women everywhere feel beautiful on the outside, but also helps the younger generation find their inner beauty. Here's everything you can expect from the MAC Whitney Houston collection.