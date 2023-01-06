Prince Harry Divulges Strange Detail About Physical Fight With William

They may be princes, but Prince William and Prince Harry are brothers first –- and brothers fight. Prince Harry and Prince William have been on the outs for a while now, with many speculating their tensions began back in 2018 when Harry confronted the royal family about their lack of inclusion towards Meghan Markle (via Cosmopolitan). Even at their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, Harry and William were fighting – although there were reports that Harry has made attempts to resolve tensions with William. Unfortunately for the brothers, tensions seem to have only grown since the release of Prince Harry and Meghan's self-titled Netflix documentary series.

While Harry's memoir, "Spare" has not been officially released, The Guardian obtained a copy and reports that Harry makes claims of being physically attacked by his brother. According to the news outlet, Harry writes that William "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and ... knocked me to the floor" back in 2019.

In a bombshell interview released by ITV News, Prince Harry sat down with Tom Bradby to shed light on the alleged attack, sharing some strange details about his physical altercation with his brother.