How The Mediterranean Diet Can Be Beneficial During Pregnancy

Knowing what to eat while pregnant can be quite a challenge. On the one hand, you want to get all the nutrients you need to feel your best and keep your baby safe. On the other hand, you must avoid or limit certain foods such as soft cheese, sushi, and organ meats. For example, certain types of fish, especially tuna, king mackerel, and shark, are high in mercury and may pose health risks for expecting mothers. White tuna, halibut, carp, and Spanish mackerel are safer but still contain some mercury and should be consumed sparingly.

Speaking of fish and healthy eating, a new study suggests that Mediterranean-style diets may benefit moms-to-be. As it turns out, this dietary pattern can prevent pregnancy complications and boost maternal health, according to JAMA Network Open. The Mediterranean diet is based on fresh fruits, veggies, grains, fish, olive oil, and other whole foods. In clinical trials, it has been linked to a lower risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and age-related disorders, notes a research paper published in Nutrition Today.

To date, most studies have focused on the relationship between the Mediterranean and cardiovascular health. But, according to the latest research, this eating pattern may also improve pregnancy outcomes. Although there are some concerns about consuming fish and seafood while pregnant, you can get your daily dose of omega-3s from other sources.