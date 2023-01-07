Fans Tell The List Which Little People, Big World Star Is Their Least Favorite - Exclusive Survey

"Little People, Big World," has been a beloved reality television show since it first aired in 2006. The series, which follows the pumpkin farming Roloff family, took off to a level of mainstream success that its stars could never have anticipated. "Nothing like this has been on the air before," Amy Roloff recalled in an interview with Ability Magazine in 2010. "Nothing had depicted dwarfism in an everyday way." The show has seen success for 18 years and 24 seasons, gathering a fan-base that is committed to watching every episode of "Little People, Big World."

But the "Little People, Big World" Roloff family has changed since the premiere of their hit reality show. In 2016, the youngest of the original Roloff family, Jacob Roloff, left "Little People, Big World." Jacob cited on Instagram at the time that "noticing how the agenda of the crew doesn't work well with the health [and] happiness of our family is what made me decide quite a while ago that I would not be a part of it as soon as I was able."

Other members of the family have experienced their own excitements and tribulations through the years. And in the meantime, fans have developed opinions on which stars do — and don't — have soft spots in their hearts.