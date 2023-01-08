How Senior Royal Advisers Reportedly Prepared For Prince Harry's Memoir
Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" has rocked the royal family. In the soon-to-be-released book, the ex-royal certainly spared no one's feelings, revealing intimate details of his fights with his brother William, surviving his mother Diana's death, and his time in the Army.
Page Six has revealed how seriously Buckingham Palace is taking the memoir, which will be released on January 10, 2023. As Harry goes on a press tour that includes interviews on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert and "60 Minutes" with Anderson Cooper, the royal family's advisors have set up what's been described by Page Six as a "war room" to respond to any revelations from the book. So far, in an excerpt shared with The Guardian, the most shocking anecdote details a physical altercation between the brothers, reportedly over Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle. Harry described their fight in the book: "(William) broke my necklace by grabbing me by the collar of my shirt ... I fell on the dog bowl, it broke under my back and the pieces scratched me." According to the excerpt, as their hostility grew Charles begged his sons, "Please, boys. Don't make my final years a misery."
Will Prince William respond to Prince Harry's tell-all?
The British royal family is not pleased with the claims made by Prince Harry in "Spare." Harry and Meghan have been pulling away from the family for years, giving up their royal titles and moving first to Canada, then California. Not to mention the Oprah interview with the (former) Duke and Duchess of Sussex, where Meghan revealed that media pressure pushed her to suicidal ideation and Oprah famously asked Meghan: "Were you silent or were you silenced?"
Now with Harry's book being published just months after Queen Elizabeth II's death, Buckingham Palace is on the defense. "Spare" reveals what Harry said to his beloved grandmother when he arrived at her bedside just hours after her death in September 2022. However, it's accusations of racism, bullying, and estrangement that seem to be deeply concerning to King Charles and Prince William.
One "highly placed insider," said to Page Six, "There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was going to write, and in particular they were worried about the highly personal moments of their lives being retold." Another source close to Harry and William told the Sunday Times (via Page Six) that William has no plans to retaliate in the media, saying, "He's keeping quiet for the good of his family and the country." The Sunday Times also describes the memoir as "character assassination." Buckingham Palace has not made any official comment on the memoir, nor the recently released Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan."