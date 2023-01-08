How Senior Royal Advisers Reportedly Prepared For Prince Harry's Memoir

The British royal family is not pleased with the claims made by Prince Harry in "Spare." Harry and Meghan have been pulling away from the family for years, giving up their royal titles and moving first to Canada, then California. Not to mention the Oprah interview with the (former) Duke and Duchess of Sussex, where Meghan revealed that media pressure pushed her to suicidal ideation and Oprah famously asked Meghan: "Were you silent or were you silenced?"

Now with Harry's book being published just months after Queen Elizabeth II's death, Buckingham Palace is on the defense. "Spare" reveals what Harry said to his beloved grandmother when he arrived at her bedside just hours after her death in September 2022. However, it's accusations of racism, bullying, and estrangement that seem to be deeply concerning to King Charles and Prince William.

One "highly placed insider," said to Page Six, "There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was going to write, and in particular they were worried about the highly personal moments of their lives being retold." Another source close to Harry and William told the Sunday Times (via Page Six) that William has no plans to retaliate in the media, saying, "He's keeping quiet for the good of his family and the country." The Sunday Times also describes the memoir as "character assassination." Buckingham Palace has not made any official comment on the memoir, nor the recently released Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan."