Body Language Expert Hones In On Prince Harry's Conflicted Feelings Toward Queen Camilla - Exclusive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The dynamics between members of the royal family have always been a topic of interest in the media, especially the ones relating to Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince of Wales, and King Charles III. But one relationship not explored much is that of Prince Harry and Queen Camilla, largely because Harry has maintained that the two of them are quite solid. According to the Duke of Sussex, she was not the "evil stepmother" the tabloids usually make her out to be.

"To be honest, she's always been very close to me and William," Prince Harry said in the biography, "Harry: Conversations with the Prince," (via The Mirror). "She's not a wicked stepmother. Look at the position she's coming into. Don't feel sorry for me and William, feel sorry for her ... She's a wonderful woman and she's made our father very, very happy which is the most important thing." He even said that he and his brother "love" Camilla "to bits." But fast forward to 2023, and the release of Prince Harry's highly-anticipated memoir, "Spare," and it looks like his stance has changed. Speaking with Anderson Cooper on CBS News' "60 Minutes," the Duke of Sussex described Camilla as "dangerous," claiming she used him and his brother to "rehabilitate her image" and be more favorable in the eyes of the public.

However, according to exclusive commentary from Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," exclusively tells The List their relationship is more complex than what meets the eye.