Prince Harry's Denial He Wrote 'Scathing' Account Of Queen Camilla Has Everyone Saying Same Thing

"There's no part of any of the things that I've said are scathing towards any member of my family, especially not my stepmother. The two of them were and remain very happy together." pic.twitter.com/nyiAeatH1x

Many folks, both fans and non-fans, believe that Prince Harry was tough on his stepmother, Camilla, Queen Consort, in his memoir "Spare." People who tuned in for Harry's interview with Tom Bradby jumped on Twitter to share their thoughts about Harry's denial that he was "scathing" towards her. "There's no part of any of the things that I've said are scathing," Harry revealed. One person responded to that, "Hmm, Harry, you need a new therapist, because self reflection and taking personal responsibility are clearly not being actioned! Also, there was no need to bite off Mr. Bradby's head when he asked you that!"

Another chimed in: "Harry DEFINITELY feels a kind of way about Camilla — and I don't think [Tom Bradby] would casually use the word 'scathing' to describe his writing about her in #Spare." Another person called for more accountability from Harry. "I'm watching his interview right now," they began. "So far, most has been ok but he's also being naïve, denying he's been scathing about Camilla and blaming his family for taking stories to the press. He doesn't take any accountability for his and his wife's bad behavior. He's like a child."

People are obviously tuned in to Harry's moment right now, both in terms of his memoir as well as his press interviews around it. Folks are willing to listen, but they want a little more from Harry and that he takes responsibility for his side of the street. Like they always say, there are two sides to every story.