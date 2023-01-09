General Hospital's Kelly Thiebaud Bids Final Farewell To Britt Westbourne

It was the end of an era for Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) on "General Hospital." Britt had been dealing with the effects of Huntington's disease, and was told that she didn't have long to live. Having never had a birthday party in her life, Britt decided to throw a huge New Year's Eve birthday bash for herself. Since only her mother, Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), and a few others were aware of her affliction, she used the party as a way of saying goodbye to everyone so that they would remember her positively. She intended to quietly exit just after midnight, going off somewhere in the world to die alone (via Soap Spoiler).

Over the years, Britt went from snarky manipulator to unexpected hero. While starting to reconsider her desire to leave, her final act was to save the life of Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) from the infamous serial killer known only as The Hook. In doing so, Britt fell victim to the murderer's poisonous weapon and died as a result. Her mother, Liesl, held Britt in her arms during her final moments, lamenting the fact that she hadn't been a good mother to her. The young doctor was comforted that her mother was there for her at the end of her life, per Soaps.

Thiebaud recently sent a tearful goodbye message to her co-workers and fans.