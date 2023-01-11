Pastor Cal Of Married At First Sight On Why He Signed On To The Show - Exclusive

The pursuit of true love is not for the faint of heart. Unless you're exceptionally lucky, you're going to experience a lot of stress, rejection, frustration, and just plain old awkwardness on your journey to finding the perfect life partner, if you even find one at all. And if you're brave or publicity-hungry enough to try to find true love on a reality show, good luck — not only are you carrying out the most personally sensitive mission of your life in public for all to see, but you're trying to do it with some very strange artificial obstacles in place.

Take, for instance, the enduring hit show "Married at First Sight": Prospective couples on the show marry first and only then start building their relationships. But while this sounds like a setup for failure, the newly formed couples do get some big advantages. The pairs are matched by a team of relationship experts based on personal backgrounds, values, and expectations, and these experts stay around to offer advice and support to the newly married couples.

Since the show's 4th season in 2016, one of these experts has been Pastor Calvin Roberson, an ordained minister and marriage counselor. For him, relationships are not just important but sacred. So why would a guy like him get involved in reality TV? In this exclusive interview with The List, Pastor Cal shares why MAFS is not like other reality shows.