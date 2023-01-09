Bryan Dattilo Spills Inside Scoop On His Days Of Our Lives Comeback
On "Days of Our Lives, Lucas Roberts was shocked when he learned that his real father was Bill Horton (Edward Mallory), per Showbiz Cheat Sheet. He changed his name to Lucas Horton and would eventually become part of a fan-favorite super-couple when he and Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) got together after she shot the rapist, Alan Harris (Paul Kersey), per Soap Central. The two would have an on-again, off-again relationship over the years. They had a son named Will Horton (Chandler Massey), who seemingly died at the hands of an assailant known as the Necktie Killer, which brought them closer for a while. The couple had a short-lived marriage in 2007, but it looked certain that they were going to finally seal the deal in 2021.
According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Lucas kidnapped Sami to keep her away from the ruthless E.J. DiMera (Daniel Feuerriegel), who had hurt Sami in the past. He framed E.J. for the crime, and much to Lucas' delight, she returned to him thinking E.J. was the culprit. However, just as he and Sami were about to tie the knot, the truth was revealed, and Lucas ended up going to the Statesville prison, per Soap Opera Spy.
Over the years, Dattilo has gone through many changes since he debuted on "Days," and now Lucas will be changing also.
Lucas will change in more ways than one
Soaps She Knows reported on an interview that "Days of Our Lives" star Bryan Dattilo had with Soap Opera Digest. Now that his character Lucas Horton is returning to the canvas briefly, Dattilo was excited to share some of the character's changes that we'll see. In terms of physical changes, Lucas now has a goatee and long hair. The actor gleefully shared the news saying, "Lucas doesn't look very manicured at all. He's very hippie."
Considering Lucas is in jail, Dattilo said, "He has nothing to lose but nowhere to go." He added that the character's demeanor will be altered and will have a change of pace. At the Statesville prison, Lucas will have several visitors including Jon Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols). Dattilo enjoyed working with the two actors, stating, "We became the comedy team of Drake, Stephen, and Bryan. I got to be a part of the leather jacket crew. It was fun cahooting with them and Lucas getting back to being on the inside with information," per Soap Opera Spy. Lucas will most likely bump into a fellow inmate — the supervillain Orpheus (George DelHoyo). "I got to explore the whole angle of being in prison with Orpheus," he told SOD.
Tensions will certainly be high, especially given that Orpheus is behind the apparent death of Lucas' mother, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).