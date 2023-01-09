Bryan Dattilo Spills Inside Scoop On His Days Of Our Lives Comeback

On "Days of Our Lives, Lucas Roberts was shocked when he learned that his real father was Bill Horton (Edward Mallory), per Showbiz Cheat Sheet. He changed his name to Lucas Horton and would eventually become part of a fan-favorite super-couple when he and Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) got together after she shot the rapist, Alan Harris (Paul Kersey), per Soap Central. The two would have an on-again, off-again relationship over the years. They had a son named Will Horton (Chandler Massey), who seemingly died at the hands of an assailant known as the Necktie Killer, which brought them closer for a while. The couple had a short-lived marriage in 2007, but it looked certain that they were going to finally seal the deal in 2021.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Lucas kidnapped Sami to keep her away from the ruthless E.J. DiMera (Daniel Feuerriegel), who had hurt Sami in the past. He framed E.J. for the crime, and much to Lucas' delight, she returned to him thinking E.J. was the culprit. However, just as he and Sami were about to tie the knot, the truth was revealed, and Lucas ended up going to the Statesville prison, per Soap Opera Spy.

Over the years, Dattilo has gone through many changes since he debuted on "Days," and now Lucas will be changing also.