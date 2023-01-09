How To Get A Perfectly Bouncy Ponytail With TikTok's Claw Clip Hack

If you're looking for a hot new ponytail style to up your hair game, look no further than your trusty claw clip. The "flip and claw clip" hack on TikTok creates a full and bouncy pony. The results are stunning. Lifestyle vlogger and influencer Skye Wheatley, @skyemareewheatley on TikTok, posted a video hinting that the style also gives a natural "facelift."

In the video, Wheatley slicks her hair into a medium-high ponytail with a subtle middle part. Feel free to create whatever ponytail works for you, whether that involves slicking everything back or leaving your bangs down. Next, she separates the hair at the top of the ponytail to create a small opening and tucks her strands underneath. This is the "flip" part of '"flip and claw." Finally, Wheatley secures her claw clip under the ponytail at the base of the flip, to give the look volume.

You can leave it there or take it one step further, like Wheatley, who used a hair shadow to give a fuller appearance along her hairline. According to Yahoo, hair shadow is a popular Korean beauty trend that makeup lovers in South Korea have been incorporating into their hair routines for ages. You can even use an eyeshadow that closely matches your hair color! Or, skip that step and finish the look with an all-over spritz of hairspray for a long-lasting hold.