Royal Family And Fans Show Support On Kate Middleton's Birthday Amid Prince Harry Fallout

Between controversial moments from Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries, which premiered in December, and startling revelations from Prince Harry's "Spare" memoir, which has been highly anticipated, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't been shy about sharing their truth as of late. Many fans feel that much of what Harry and Meghan have said about their experiences and split from royal life has been revealed at the expense of other members of the royal family –– Prince William and Kate Middleton, in particular, per Time. Consequently, it's clear that some sort of feud is fully underway within the royal family.

Prince Harry has been open about his relationship with his brother and how he feels that has affected the experience he and Meghan Markle have had in the spotlight. Well, if it wasn't already clear whose side the senior royals would take in a Harry vs. William battle, they've taken Kate Middleton's birthday as an opportunity to make it clear to everyone where their allegiances lie, via Express.