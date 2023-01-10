Prince Harry Has A Surprising Wish For Archie And Lilibet

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were expecting their first child, some members of the royal family reacted with kindness, Harry shared in his memoir, "Spare." He first shared the news with William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at his cousin Princess Eugenie's wedding (via Express). "He smiled and said 'we must tell Kate,'" the Duke of Sussex wrote of his brother's reaction. "They both reacted exactly as I hoped — as I wished."

But the months before Archie was born seemingly became increasingly contentious. Between the pressure Meghan felt to pose for photos on the steps of the hospital after his birth — as her late mother-in-law and many royals before her had done — the comments made by at least one royal family member about the color of the unborn baby's skin, and Meghan's concern for her son's safety as he would not yet take a royal title, the pregnancy might have exacerbated tensions that existed within the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then left their official duties as members of the royal family and moved to California before the couple's second child, Lilibet, was born in 2021. As a result, both Lilibet and Archie have seldom been around their family in England, though both met Queen Elizabeth II before her passing. In Harry's tell-all memoir, "Spare," he talks more about his children.