France's Former First Lady Carla Bruni Incites Backlash Over Jab At Harry And Meghan

From the many surprising revelations in Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries to the bombshell-filled press junket leading up to the release of Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex certainly aren't afraid of a little controversy as of late. As a result, plenty of stars have had a lot to say about the royal couple's statements, ranging from harsh criticism to praise and support, per Us Weekly.

As we might have expected, the other members of the royal family have steered clear of responding to the commentary and allegations against them from the notoriously independent pair (via TIME). According to the "Vanity Fair" royals correspondent and author of "The New Royals," Katie Nicholl, "Dignified silence is a tried and tested format. The palace is reluctant to engage at any level because once they do, it just fuels the narrative, and Harry has made so many allegations it's almost impossible to address every one."

While the royal family may feel it best to stay out of the line of fire, that doesn't stop other folks with political involvement from commenting on the controversy. France's former First Lady, Carla Bruni, made her feelings known with a very strange and since-deleted Instagram post, which garnered plenty of attention.