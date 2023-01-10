The Legal Fate For Donald Trump's Longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg Is Finally Clear

When Donald Trump became the presidential nominee in 2016, USA Today reported that he and/or the Trump Organization had been involved in some 3,500 lawsuits — an amount that no other presidential nominee had come close to. By announcing his candidacy for a 2024 run in November 2022, Trump has now beaten his previous record with a number of additional lawsuits filed against him in recent years, per The Guardian.

There's also ongoing wonder as to what future charges Trump may face. He could be criminally charged in Fulton County, Georgia over trying to get the 2020 election results flipped there, as reported by Vanity Fair. The January 6 committee in the House of Representatives proposed four criminal charges that the Department of Justice could/should pursue against Trump for his actions after losing the 2020 election and in connection with the January 6 riot at the Capitol (via BBC).

And those in Trump's orbit have also been facing various charges, including two companies within the Trump Organization who were found guilty by a jury in Manhattan of criminal tax fraud, according to CNN. One of the major players within that scheme was former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, and he's now been sentenced by a judge to time behind bars.