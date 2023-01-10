How Jenna Ortega's Attempt At The Trendy Wolf Cut Missed The Mark At The 2023 Golden Globes

Jenna Ortega is no stranger to the entertainment industry. According to IMDb, she got her start as an actress when she was only 9 years old. Sure, it was a one-episode part in a show called "Rob," but she went on to land spots on TV and in films like "Days of Our Lives" and "Iron Man 3."

This year has been massive for Ortega, who became a sensation for her performance as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Addams Family remake of the same title. She'll be back playing the famous pop culture fixture as "Wednesday" was recently renewed for a second season, as reported by Express UK.

Ortega hit the red carpet at this year's Golden Globe awards. The actress was both nominated and presented at the ceremony (via People). While fans adored her performance as Wednesday in the Netflix hit show, they were not nearly as thrilled with her award show hairstyle.