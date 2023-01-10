How Jenna Ortega's Attempt At The Trendy Wolf Cut Missed The Mark At The 2023 Golden Globes
Jenna Ortega is no stranger to the entertainment industry. According to IMDb, she got her start as an actress when she was only 9 years old. Sure, it was a one-episode part in a show called "Rob," but she went on to land spots on TV and in films like "Days of Our Lives" and "Iron Man 3."
This year has been massive for Ortega, who became a sensation for her performance as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Addams Family remake of the same title. She'll be back playing the famous pop culture fixture as "Wednesday" was recently renewed for a second season, as reported by Express UK.
Ortega hit the red carpet at this year's Golden Globe awards. The actress was both nominated and presented at the ceremony (via People). While fans adored her performance as Wednesday in the Netflix hit show, they were not nearly as thrilled with her award show hairstyle.
Ortega's take on the wolf cut fell a bit flat
Jenna Ortega had a big night at the Golden Globes. She was nominated for best television actress — musical/comedy series for her role in "Wednesday," and presented the award for best score in a motion picture (via Golden Globes). Fans were thrilled to see her in the spotlight during the big night, however, she faced backlash for her look on the red carpet.
Ortega hit the carpet in a Gucci gown, per Harper's Bazaar. Fans didn't take issue with her outfit as much as they did her hairstyle. She experimented with the trendy wolf cut, a shaggy mullet look that stars like Billie Eilish have been rocking lately. However, Ortega's style fell a bit flat, and fans on Twitter were far from impressed.
"Fire that hair stylist of hers right now," one Twitter user wrote, attaching a photo of Ortega next to a photo of Lisa Rinna as an M&M candy. Another fan chimed in, "Whoever cut Jenna Ortega's hair deserves jail."