The Heartbreaking Death Of Prince William's Godfather, King Constantine II Of Greece

Constantine II was born in 1940 to Prince Paul and Princess Frederica of Hanover (via VoaNews). When he was a toddler, his family left Greece in the face of a German invasion during World War II; they returned by 1946. Constantine attended military academies and Athens Law School, according to AP News, and he was a gold medal winner in the 1960 Olympics.

Not long after his Olympic win, Constantine II became king in 1964 at 23 years old, PBS News Hour reported, but his reign was a troubled one. Within a year of Constantine becoming king, his work against Prime Minister George Papandreou and then with the prime ministers Constantine II appointed in his place, the government ended up collapsing in 1965 after a conflict between the king and the military in what is known in Greece as the "apostasy," AP News explained.

The monarchy ended in 1973 after King Constantine was exiled, making him the last king of Greece. Much of his life was lived in London, and he was close with the now King Charles III (per Politico). He returned to Greece in 2010.