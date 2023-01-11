Prince Harry Recalls Hotel Rendezvous With Meghan Markle Soon After They Met

Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," is full of startling revelations, from family feuds with his brother, William, Prince of Wales, and the one comment that landed Meghan Markle in hot water with Kate Middleton to details of certain psychedelic experiences — and even the story of how he lost his virginity.

The book also ventures into steamy territory when the Duke of Sussex describes how he watched Meghan's sex scenes on "Suits" while she was an actress on the show. He sought them out on Google in the beginning stages of their courtship and later regretted it. "It would take electric shock therapy to get those images out of my head," he wrote (via US Weekly). He said that he "witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room."

But, in real life, Harry was the only one for Meghan. In the summer of 2016, she flew to London to see him and asked him to meet at her hotel. Here's how it went down, as detailed in "Spare."