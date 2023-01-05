Prince Harry's Book Claims One Comment Landed Meghan Markle In Hot Water With Kate Middleton
It's no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are caught up in a royal family feud with William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Things were rocky between Meghan Markle and Prince William from the beginning, with William having to issue a statement that he was not against his brother dating the actress when they first went public in 2016 (via Glamour).
However, William allegedly told Harry that he thought the relationship was "moving too quickly" even after making that public statement, which deeply hurt Harry (per People). The issues were not limited to Meghan, either. In the Sussex's series, "Harry & Meghan," Meghan made some comments about Kate that even got Kate's uncle slamming the Netflix docuseries.
The tension seems to be overflowing between the two royal couples. Now, Prince Harry is dishing out some stories in his explosive memoir, "Spare," and one of them put Meghan in hot water with Kate when tensions were already high.
Meghan stepped on Kate's toes with a comment leading up to the wedding
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is releasing a new memoir, "Spare," where he makes several interesting claims, the BBC reports. He shares stories about his life with the royal family, including the fact that he did not want his father to marry Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort.
One story, in particular, is centered around his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. The story took place leading up to Harry and Meghan's wedding day (via the Daily Mail). Kate had just given birth to her third child, Prince Louis, and was stressed out during the wedding.
A source revealed to the publication that in the memoir Harry discusses a conversation that happened "about the timing of the wedding rehearsal and the flower girl dresses and Kate was very upset." Apparently, Meghan said Kate "must have 'baby brain' because of her hormones" when she was upset and confused about the situation. The source said "Meghan was told that she wasn't close enough" to Kate to make comments like that.
The duchess was in turn upset by this and it put her in hot water with her new sister-in-law.