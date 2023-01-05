Prince Harry's Book Claims One Comment Landed Meghan Markle In Hot Water With Kate Middleton

It's no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are caught up in a royal family feud with William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Things were rocky between Meghan Markle and Prince William from the beginning, with William having to issue a statement that he was not against his brother dating the actress when they first went public in 2016 (via Glamour).

However, William allegedly told Harry that he thought the relationship was "moving too quickly" even after making that public statement, which deeply hurt Harry (per People). The issues were not limited to Meghan, either. In the Sussex's series, "Harry & Meghan," Meghan made some comments about Kate that even got Kate's uncle slamming the Netflix docuseries.

The tension seems to be overflowing between the two royal couples. Now, Prince Harry is dishing out some stories in his explosive memoir, "Spare," and one of them put Meghan in hot water with Kate when tensions were already high.