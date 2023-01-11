Prince Harry Pokes Fun At Royal Pageantry With Tom Hanks' Help

In the wake of plenty of drama and quite a few massive revelations, it seems that the Duke of Sussex is certainly having the last laugh as of late. With the highly-anticipated release of Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's history-making Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," plenty of things we never knew about Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family are coming to light.

Many fans have rallied behind Meghan and Harry as the celebrity couple goes public with their struggles in the spotlight, while others have criticized them for airing out The Firm's dirty laundry and leveling accusations against Prince William and Kate Middleton, among others. It seems that all of the duke's moves over the course of the past few months have sparked controversy, and per the Daily Mail, the latest addition to his contentious TV appearances is a visit to "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

As is to be expected on a talk show hosted by a comedian, the royal defector took part in a funny sketch. While the skit itself may have seemed fairly innocent, Harry's presence on the show has still managed to ruffle a few feathers.