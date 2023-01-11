Prince Harry Opens Up About Meghan Markle's Miscarriage In New Heartbreaking Detail

"Spare," Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's much-talked-about memoir, is now available in bookstores and online, and royal family fans can finally read the book for themselves. The startling revelations from "Spare" have already generated much debate, particularly the knockdown fight between Harry and Prince William and an account of the brothers begging King Charles not to marry Queen Consort Camilla, per BBC.

Time noted that early media coverage focused on the more salacious aspects of the book while excluding the more emotional ones. They commended J.R. Moehringer, the book's ghostwriter, on his ability to capture Harry's feelings through prose. The LA Times had a similar assessment and described the book as being more poignant than shocking. They cited parts of the book where Harry delves into some of his most difficult moments, particularly his grief over the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Speaking to People, Harry called the book "a raw account of my life — the good, the bad and everything in between." He added, "My hope has been to turn my pain into purpose, so if sharing my experience makes a positive difference in someone's life, well, I can't think of anything more rewarding than that!" To that end, besides discussing his grief surrounding his mother's death, Prince Harry also writes about Meghan Markle's miscarriage with heartbreaking detail.