Amy Duggar Sends Clear Signal She's Finally Done With Her Famous Family

The "19 Kids and Counting" clan once consumed its TV audience with their unusually large family and highly religious household. Now, the canceled TLC franchise has devolved into a dark spectacle, after one family member, Josh Duggar, was convicted of receiving child sexual abuse materials and sentenced to more than 12 years in prison (per NPR). Josh was also alleged to have molested four of his sisters, admitted to cheating on his wife, and admitted to an addiction to pornography.

Despite this, Josh and his wife, Anna, remain married, and a scant few other Duggar family members — such as Jill and Jessa — have distanced themselves from the family. Amy King (née Duggar), a cousin, has decided not to leave them alone for another reason, instead using her social media platform to bring awareness to the insidious secrets the Duggar household keeps. Before Josh received his prison sentence, King told People: "I'm angry at my cousin. I am deeply disappointed in him as a person . . . But let me tell you I am furious at the family that looked the other way and still today, refuse to hold him accountable."

Looking inside her estranged relationship with the Duggar family, people can see that King was perceived as a "wild child" growing up for even the mildest of behaviors, including wearing jeans or going to the mall, which her cousins were not allowed to do. Now, King seems to be cutting ties with her extended family in another, perhaps symbolic, way.