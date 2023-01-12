General Hospital Plans Special Episode To Honor The Late Sonya Eddy

On Dec. 19, 2022, beloved "General Hospital" star Sonya Eddy died. Her close friend Tyler Ford explained that she went in for a non-emergency surgery on Dec. 9 and was sent home on the 11th. However, she started to feel sick on the 15th and went back to the hospital, where it was discovered that she had an advanced infection that the doctors couldn't control. She ultimately passed away at age 55, per TMZ.

ABC released a statement to Page Six confirming her death, saying that Eddy "embodied her character ... the tough but compassionate head nurse, Epiphany Johnson ... and immediately became a fan favorite and beloved member of our 'GH' family when she joined the show in 2006."

According to Today, Eddy grew up in Concord, California, and went to the University of California, Davis, not only getting her bachelor's degree in theater and dance but also becoming a licensed vocational nurse. In 2021, the versatile Eddy was nominated for Favorite "General Hospital" Actress in the Soap Hub Awards. Aside from "GH," she has had numerous roles in TV and Film, including a long run on the series "Those Who Can't" and a hilarious cameo as the manager of a homeless shelter on "Seinfeld," via YouTube.

Several of Eddy's co-stars paid a heartfelt tribute to the actress on social media, and now "GH" has plans to do the same.