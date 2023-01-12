Andie MacDowell Discusses The Magic Of Her New Hallmark Series, The Way Home - Exclusive Interview

I love that the show tackles generational bonds with a bit of a magical twist. What most resonated with you about this story? Why do you think now is the perfect time to tell it?

When I first started reading it, I loved my character because she's on a farm and she really cares about bees. That's a great [way] to emphasize the importance of bees, and she cares about her community. I love that.

Then, once I got deeper into it, and my [on-screen] daughter comes home, we're dealing with this very difficult relationship — I haven't spent time with her in such a long time. She brings home my granddaughter, who I haven't been able to spend time with. Then, I have this pond on my land. I tell my granddaughter to be careful around it because it's more like a sinkhole.

Eventually, something happens, and she ends up going into the pond and through time until she sees what was happening in my life and my daughter's life in 1999. That's when it ... I got chills because it was such a unique and powerful story. It continues throughout the season to surprise you in that way, so it offers a lot.

Speaking of that time travel aspect, you starred in "Groundhog Day" back in 1993, close to the date that [the show goes] back to, so it has that time warp element. What has it been like having a bit of that blast from the past? Did any moments during "The Way Home" filming spark memories from "Groundhog Day"?

No, I think the only [way] that I would've related "The Way Home" and "Groundhog Day" is being able to take a journey and not question it. If the writing is done well — and this is — you go with it. That's how I would relate the two stories. You believe the unbelievable.

"The Way Home" premieres on Hallmark on Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

This article has been edited for clarity.

