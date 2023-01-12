Joe Biden Gives An Update On First Lady Jill's Recovery From Surgery

President Joe Biden has had his fair share of health struggles since he took the White House following his 2020 election win over former President Donald Trump. Fox News reported that the president was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the summer of 2022. It was noted that he also has atrial fibrillation, a non-life-threatening condition that impacts the beating of his heart.

However, WebMD has shared that while Biden may have some minor health conditions, he is relatively healthy for his age and more than capable of holding the position of president.

The president is not the only member of the Biden family who has experienced health concerns while living in the White House. First lady Dr. Jill Biden underwent a screening for skin cancer, which found a small lesion above her eye (per NBC News).

As a result of the findings, the first lady underwent a routine procedure to remove the lesions. President Biden has updated the public on his wife's status following the cancer scare.