Chyler Leigh Explains How Her TV Career Led Her To Hallmark's The Way Home - Exclusive Interview

You were on "Grey's Anatomy" and "Supergirl" for over a hundred episodes apiece. Can you see "The Way Home" reaching that hefty milestone? And —

1000%. Sorry to cut you off ... I just needed to go ahead and give you a "yes."

What is the most rewarding aspect of sticking with a show for that long?

Watching the evolution of characters. That's why I love television so much — watching the story arc from the evolution of how people learn and grow and become better versions of themselves, as they figure out how to work together as a family when you're in the midst of tragedy and banding together and what that looks like. We get to go back to 1999. Who knows where else anybody might go? There's always that. A hundred episodes in — for sure, we got it.

This is your first project since playing Alex Danvers. What was that transition like from playing a character for six seasons to starting "The Way Home"?

Well, the characters are quite different. I'm not killing any aliens in this show. We do have time travel, so those still line up. You have the woman who is fiercely devoted and in love with her family, so you've got that.

But it's always to take rest into [it] ... Those characters never go away. They're always going to be in people's hearts. They're always going to be in my heart, so it's letting that live on and breathe. You've always got Netflix nowadays, or whatever other streaming [platform], or the Hallmark Channel. Being able to breathe life into a brand-new character, when that's complicated and wonderful ... and being able to have an opportunity to represent this particular generation as mom and daughter and what that looks like — I'm grateful.

The sci-fi aspects of "The Way Home" do sort of emulate "Supergirl" as well. Did that show help you prepare at all for this one?

I can draw upon the magic of the whole thing, because one thing that we really want to make sure that people know [is that] this isn't sci-fi. We've moved on. It's more magical — like mystery and intrigue in figuring out how [it works]. Yes, Alice is traveling back in time through a pond, and we don't know what the history of the pond is yet or how or why. That's what's going to be fun about the journey — figuring out where this whole story originated. We're excited about that.