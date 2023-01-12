Princess Anne Wins Coveted Title Amid Prince Harry Drama

Princess Anne won over the hearts of the British public by working hard. According to historian Edward Owens, who has detailed the lives of the royal family throughout his career, she is passionate about her royal duties. "Growing up when she did, Anne appreciated that the monarchy could only survive if it could justify its existence," Owens told The New York Times. "She's always recognized that the family can only enjoy the privileges of royal life if they work hard."

And work hard she does. She attended a whopping 214 royal engagements in 2022, landing her the title of the hardest-working royal yet again (via People). Although King Charles III was able to snag the honor of being the royal family's hardest-working member in 2019 and 2020, a majority of the previous years' titles were given to Anne. As both the most popular and hardest working member of the family, it's no surprise that she was seen attending a royal event shortly after the survey results were announced (per Express UK).

Anne was visiting a British military community in Cyprus under the Peacekeeping Force where she attended the opening of the Queen Berengaria School, a special learning environment for British military families living in Dhekelia and Ayios Nikolaos, Cyprus. The British Forces Cyprus took to Twitter to share how overjoyed they were to have Britain's most popular and hardest-working royal as a visitor. Writing that having Anne there was "a great honor for everyone here in BFC."