The Heartbreaking Death Of Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was born in Memphis, Tennessee to Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Sadly, her father passed away when she was just 9 years old. However, she dedicated her life to keeping his memory alive (via the New York Post).

Tragically, her life was filled with heartbreak. She was married four times, most notably to singer Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage, although the latter's union lasted just 108 days (per The U.S. Sun). Before tying the knot with these legendary celebrities, she was married to musician Danny Keough, with whom she shared two children.

Throughout her life, Presley, who made her own career as a singer, best known for the song "Dirty Laundry," struggled with addiction. She was candid about her drug use and fought to get sober. On top of that, she dealt with a public financial crisis, falling into a $16 million debt after inheriting her father's estate at 25 years old. The tragedy didn't end there for the singer. Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, took his life in 2020 at her Calabasas home.

While her life was filled with ups and downs, she was in a good place when she passed away. She was incredibly proud of working on her father's biopic, "Elvis." At a premiere for the film in 2022, she shared, "My life is a little bit kind of down right now. You're pulling me up. So thank you. [...] I'm so proud of this movie, I really am" (via the Post).

