The Heartbreaking Death Of Lisa Marie Presley
The following article includes references to suicide and drug use.
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of the legendary performer Elvis Presley, tragically passed away following a health scare that sent her to the emergency room. TMZ originally reported that Presley was rushed to the hospital via ambulance following an episode of full cardiac arrest. The incident occurred at her home in Calabasas, California. EMTs were able to help her regain a pulse, but her condition worsened once she arrived at the hospital and she was placed on life support (via TMZ).
Presley was 54 years old at the time of her passing. Just days before the initial episode of cardiac arrest, she and her mother, Priscilla Presley, were at the Golden Globe Awards with Austin Butler. The actor portrayed her iconic father in the film "Elvis," and the Presley family was honored by Butler during his acceptance speech (via Us Weekly). The singer will be remembered by her mother, Priscilla, and her three daughters: Riley Keough, and Harper and Finley Lockwood.
Presley's life was filled with tragedy
Lisa Marie Presley was born in Memphis, Tennessee to Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Sadly, her father passed away when she was just 9 years old. However, she dedicated her life to keeping his memory alive (via the New York Post).
Tragically, her life was filled with heartbreak. She was married four times, most notably to singer Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage, although the latter's union lasted just 108 days (per The U.S. Sun). Before tying the knot with these legendary celebrities, she was married to musician Danny Keough, with whom she shared two children.
Throughout her life, Presley, who made her own career as a singer, best known for the song "Dirty Laundry," struggled with addiction. She was candid about her drug use and fought to get sober. On top of that, she dealt with a public financial crisis, falling into a $16 million debt after inheriting her father's estate at 25 years old. The tragedy didn't end there for the singer. Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, took his life in 2020 at her Calabasas home.
While her life was filled with ups and downs, she was in a good place when she passed away. She was incredibly proud of working on her father's biopic, "Elvis." At a premiere for the film in 2022, she shared, "My life is a little bit kind of down right now. You're pulling me up. So thank you. [...] I'm so proud of this movie, I really am" (via the Post).
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Lisa Marie Presley celebrated her father's legacy in the days before her death
Just two days before her death, Lisa Marie Presley was in attendance at the 80th Golden Globes, where Baz Luhrmann's film "Elvis" was nominated for several awards. Austin Butler, who played The King of Rock n Roll himself, even took home the coveted prize for best actor in a drama motion picture. Butler shouted out Lisa Marie and her mother Priscilla in his acceptance speech, saying, "Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever" (via NBC).
Prior to the awards show, on January 8, 2023, Lisa Marie honored her father on what would have been his 88th birthday. The celebration was held at Graceland, and Lisa Marie made a speech, during which she acknowledged the success of the film: " ... I think [my dad would] be proud. I think this year's been an incredible year. I think the movie was incredible and I'm very proud of it" (via Express).