What We Know About Lisa Marie Presley's Four Kids
Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's only child, Lisa Marie Presley, passed away on January 12, 2023 at the age of 54 (via People). She was rushed to the hospital that morning after collapsing in her California home. Lisa Marie had just attended the 80th Golden Globes, where Austin Butler won an award for his portrayal of her father in the Baz Luhrmann film, "Elvis," on Tuesday, January 10 (per New York Post).
Lisa Marie was most widely recognized for being the "King of Rock 'n' Roll's" daughter, but she was also a mother of four children, whom she welcomed long after her own father passed away in 1977. Lisa Marie is survived by three of her four children — daughters Riley Keough, and Harper and Finley Lockwood. Her son, Benjamin Keough, passed away in 2020, according to People. You might be wondering about Lisa Marie's children and what they're doing. Here's what we know.
Riley Keough is starring in Daisy Jones & the Six later this year
Lisa Marie Presley's eldest child is her daughter Riley Keough, whom she welcomed with ex husband Danny Keough in 1989, according to People. Despite being the granddaughter of one of the most famous musicians in history, Riley has always been encouraged to pursue her own interests. While she initial pursued modeling, Riley has also embarked on her own acting journey and is most recognized for roles in "Mad Max: Furry Road," "It Comes at Night," "American Honey," and "Logan Lucky," per IMDb.
This year, Riley will be starring in Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine adaptation of the Taylor Jenkins Reed novel, "Daisy Jones & The Six." She'll play the titular character of Daisy Jones (via Vanity Fair). The series will also star Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camilla Morone, and Timothy Olyphant. The highly anticipated series is set to be released in March of this year, as Collider reported.
Benjamin died by suicide in 2020
Lisa Marie Presley's only son, Benjamin Keough was born on October 21, 1992 (per People). What you might not have known about Benjamin was that he starred in one of his mother's music videos in 2012. Benjamin's looks were also often compared to his grandfather's, despite them never meeting.
Sadly, Benjamin died by suicide in 2020. According to the Daily Mail, he passed away of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at just 27 years old. His passing had a lasting impact on his mother and sister, Riley Keough, along with others who knew him well. His close friend Brandon Howard told People, "He has always been there for everybody. In any kind of situation, he would be the one who would come crash with you on the couch for weeks until you're actually feeling better."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Lisa Marie's twins are just 14 years old
In 2006, Lisa Marie Presley married Michael Lockwood, and in 2008, the pair welcomed fraternal twins, Harper and Finley (per Taste of Country). Now, just 14 years old, the young girls have lost their mother. It seems likely they will be heavily reliant on their grandmother Priscilla, along with their half sister Riley Keough, and their father. The twins live a relatively normal life for teenagers, mostly remaining out of the spotlight, according to Hollywood Life. And as Taste of Country noted, the twins' parents went through a pretty rough custody battle back in 2016. Lisa Marie ultimately gained custody and the twins went on to pursue ballet and opera classes.
As their famous grandmother explained during a 2019 interview with Us Weekly, the girls are also exceptionally smart. "I can't believe they are so smart [with technology]. I mean, they can handle the phone better than I can. They know how to Google already, they know how to draw things and characters, and oh, my gosh. They're just little girls experiencing life and having fun."