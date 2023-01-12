What We Know About Lisa Marie Presley's Four Kids

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's only child, Lisa Marie Presley, passed away on January 12, 2023 at the age of 54 (via People). She was rushed to the hospital that morning after collapsing in her California home. Lisa Marie had just attended the 80th Golden Globes, where Austin Butler won an award for his portrayal of her father in the Baz Luhrmann film, "Elvis," on Tuesday, January 10 (per New York Post).

Lisa Marie was most widely recognized for being the "King of Rock 'n' Roll's" daughter, but she was also a mother of four children, whom she welcomed long after her own father passed away in 1977. Lisa Marie is survived by three of her four children — daughters Riley Keough, and Harper and Finley Lockwood. Her son, Benjamin Keough, passed away in 2020, according to People. You might be wondering about Lisa Marie's children and what they're doing. Here's what we know.